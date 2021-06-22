Troopers Make Arrest After Multiple Incidents near Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Illinois man following multiple incidents in central Nebraska Monday evening into Tuesday.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, a trooper performed a traffic stop on a Jeep Patriot for speeding on Interstate 80 near Kearney. Shortly after the traffic stop, NSP received a report of an SUV traveling above 100 miles per hour and passing vehicles on the shoulder. The trooper was able to locate the reported vehicle, which was the same vehicle from the previous traffic stop.

The trooper attempted another traffic stop, but the vehicle accelerated and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit. The Jeep continued to drive in a reckless manner and was approaching an area of heavy traffic. The trooper was aware of the driver’s identity and was also aware that a young child was in the vehicle, so the trooper discontinued the pursuit out of concern for public safety.

Several hours later, at approximately 10:45 p.m., NSP and Hall County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a crash and abandoned vehicle near the I-80 Interchange at mile marker 305, near Alda. The vehicle was the same Jeep that had been involved in the two prior incidents. The trooper provided a subject description to gas station attendants in the area.

Later, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, NSP received a report of the same subjects attempting to travel by cab to a hotel in Kearney. A trooper located the cab in which they were traveling as it exited I-80 at the Kearney interchange at mile marker 272. The trooper performed a traffic stop and the cab driver exited the vehicle. The passenger, identified as the driver of the Jeep, then got into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away. The trooper unsuccessfully deployed a taser and the subject began to drive, striking the trooper in the leg and then striking a pole in a gas station parking lot. The subject then fled on foot, but the trooper quickly apprehended him.

The subject, Nike Stevens, 26, of Chicago, Illinois, was lodged in Buffalo County Jail for assault on an officer with a motor vehicle, flight to avoid arrest, child abuse/neglect, resisting arrest, and obstruction. An adult female passenger and child were transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney for treatment of minor injuries suffered in the crash earlier in the night. The trooper was also treated for a minor leg injury.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.