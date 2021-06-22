University of Nebraska freezing tuition rates, increasing faculty salary

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska plans to follow through on its promise to not raise tuition rates. Part of University President Ted Carter’s plan includes faculty raises. Freezing tuition rates is just one part of President Carter’s five-year plan called the Nebraska Promise. A plan he hopes will provide students quality education at an affordable price.

After seeing undergrad tuition rates rise 24% over the last decade, students won’t see it rise this school year at any Nebraska public university.

“So my initial reaction was like good for you,” said Jin Zhen, UNL Junior. “You should have been doing that from the beginning.”

Carter said doing so puts less stress on students and their families. He gave a lot of credit to the Nebraska Legislature for passing a budget to make this possible.

“It’s really about affordability, accessibility and growth and when I say growth I mean growth in student’s attainment and success,” said Carter.

National education data has Nebraska ranked lowest in the Big Ten in-state and out-of-state tuition. Comparing the rates, Nebraska is $767 below the national average for in-state tuition.

“We are able to not put the economic challenges of the university on the backs of our students so we’ve been able to keep our promise of freezing tuition for two years,” said Carter. “One of the first universities in the country to do that.”

On top of the tuition freeze, President Carter wants the NU system to invest $6 million in raising faculty salaries at UNL and UNMC. He said UNL is below the average salary in the Big Ten and UNMC is lower than other medical schools.

“This is a promise to correct that,” said Carter. “We were going to do it in three years, but now were promising to do it in two years.”

The budget will be presented to the Nebraska Board of Regents on Friday.

