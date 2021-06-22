Wednesday Forecast: A quick return of heat and humidity

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The pleasant weather we enjoyed on Monday will quickly fade from memory as hot and humid conditions return for Wednesday and Thursday...

Temperatures will return to the 90s...with some triple-digits possible in spots...and dew points will head back into the 60s-to-lower 70s on Wednesday and Thursday. Heat index values may approach “advisory” levels once again on both days...so get re-acquainted with those hot weather safety tips we shared with you last week.

Highs On Wednesday (KOLN)

Thursday Highs (KOLN)

The increase in heat and low-level moisture will also mean that a couple of rounds of severe ‘storms will be possible. Round One could develop over parts of eastern Nebraska Tuesday afternoon and evening as a warm front pushes through the region.

Severe Weather Outlook - Tuesday Night (KOLN)

Round Two may develop first in western Nebraska Wednesday afternoon and evening as a disturbance rolls out of the Rockies and tries to push east into central and eastern Nebraska later Wednesday night.

Severe Weather Outlook - Wednesday (KOLN)

Round Three will be possible as a cold front interacts with the heat and humidity in place across the region Thursday afternoon and Thursday night. Thunderstorm chances will linger into Friday with the aforementioned front in the area...with readings dropping back into the 80s. Cooler, less humid conditions are then expected for the weekend...with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and small shower-and-thunderstorm chances both Saturday and Sunday.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday (KOLN)

