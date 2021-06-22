Advertisement

Wyoming 15-car derailment delaying shipments

By Associated Press
Updated: 30 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Wyo. (AP) — Some rail shipments are delayed after about 15 train cars derailed in southeastern Wyoming.

Union Pacific Railroad is investigating what caused the derailment near Hillsdale around 2:15 a.m. Monday. KGAB Radio reports nobody is hurt.

Union Pacific spokesman Mike Jaixen says some of the cars were empty and some loaded. The cars were being cleared and the track would be inspected and repaired if necessary. The rail company says the derailment could delay some shipments 24 to 36 hours.

