Advertisement

Bodies of two young girls pulled from South Florida canal

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The...
The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday. The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUDERHILL, Fla. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found, hours apart, in a South Florida canal behind a condominium complex.

Investigators say they’re treating the case as a homicide.

The first body was found by a woman who lives at the condo complex around noon Tuesday.

The second body was spotted just before 9 p.m. not far away. Police say the children are about the same age, between 10 and 13.

Police said late Tuesday that no parents had come forward to say their child was missing.

Lauderhill police Lt. Michael Santiago says it’s “a very complicated case with a lot of moving parts.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Kotopka
Lincoln man says he shot wife due to her advanced Alzheimer’s
Gregory Bischof
Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian
Source: AP
Creighton fined, put on probation for $6,000 bribe in 2017
Nike Stevens faces three felony charges in connection with a bizarre sequence of events near...
Illinois parolee arrested after dangerous sequence of events near Kearney.
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Two BMWs stolen from west Lincoln car dealership

Latest News

Russia has frequently chafed at NATO warships visits to the Black Sea, casting them as...
Russia says warning shots deter UK warship; London denies it
Morgan Newsom and Alisha Wilson
LPD: Women arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of items from Menards
The Supreme Court voted 8-1 in favor of Brandi Levy, who was a 14-year-old high school freshman...
Justices rule for cursing cheerleader over Snapchat post
Intensive care beds are filling up with surprisingly young, unvaccinated patients, and staff...
Unvaccinated Missourians fuel COVID-19: ‘We will be the canary’
FILE - In this March 2, 2018 file photo, televangelist Jim Bakker, right, walks with his wife...
Jim Bakker, his church settle lawsuit over COVID-19 claims