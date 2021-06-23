Law enforcement on scene of crash west of Firth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Deputies with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s were on scene of a serious crash early Wednesday morning in south Lancaster County.

According to a 10/11 reporter on scene, the crash was south of 68th Street and Firth Road, just west of Firth.

Deputies were seen in a wooded area along a creek, about a half-mile south of the intersection.

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol were also on scene assisting in the crash.

This is a developing story.

