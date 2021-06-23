Lincoln to receive $2.7 million grant, StarTran plans to buy new electric buses

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The U.S. Department of Transportation is awarding Lincoln with an almost $2.7 million federal transit grant, and all of that money is heading to the city’s bussing system.

With this grant, Lincoln’s StarTran will get 3 brand new electric buses and two new charging stations. These new electric buses will replace three 2006 diesal buses. The company says this grant will ultimately help the environment and the thousands of people who use Lincoln’s bus system everyday.

These buses give off little to no emissions, which StarTran says makes them healthier for the city and provides a more quiet and smoother ride for passengers.

According to StarTran, these new electric buses go hand-in-hand with Lincoln’s climate action plan. The city was able to purchase its first electric buses a couple years ago, upgrading the bus system to be more sustainable. Now, StarTran tells us using this grant to take three diesel ones off the road will help even more.

“Electric buses do cost more initially, so having this grant offset the initial cost will bring a lower cost overall when looking at the total bus life cycle,” said Mike Davis, StarTran Transit Manager. “Having new buses does reduce breakdowns, and that improves reliability overall. That’s an improvement for passengers and the system as a whole,” he added.

The company said these electric buses require lower maintenance and should last between 12 and 16 years. In the next five years, StarTran will continue to work toward having all electric buses or using alternative fuel options.

The new electric buses should make their way to Lincoln roads within the next nine months to a year. To spot them, you can look for the new green scheme with a yellow cord painted on the side. The company is also hiring, for more information, CLICK HERE.

