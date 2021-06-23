LPD: Women arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of items from Menards

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two women are facing shoplifting charges stemming from incidents throughout the last year.

The Lincoln Police Department arrested 30-year-old Morgan Newsom and 40-year-old Alisha Wilson.

On January 31, were dispatched to Menards off N 27th Street for a shoplifting call.

LPD said an employee shared with officers the night before, on January 30, two women came into store and filled their cart with roughly $1,400 of items including an invisible pet fence, then tried paying for the items.

According to police, the employee explained that their payment method kept being denied because of a wrong pin being used.

Officers said the women told the employee that they were going to put a few items back, but instead ran out of the store with the items without paying.

On June 12, the investigating officer received information that the people responsible were Wilson and Newsom. LPD said officers and loss prevention employees were able to positively identify these women as being responsible for the theft.

On Monday of this week, an investigator contacted Newsom, who was incarcerated in Kansas, and interviewed her in reference to this case, as well as six other shoplifting cases that happened in Lincoln.

LPD said because of previous theft convictions, Newsom’s theft charges are considered felony violations.

Newsom is facing felony theft by shoplifting charges in the Menard’s case, as well as six more counts of felony theft by shoplifting charges.

Hyvee at 50th and O Streets on November 25, 2020

Orschelan’s at 56th Street and Cornhusker Highway on January 5, 2021

Hobby Lobby on January 7, 2021

Walmart at Superior and N 27th Street on January 10, 2021

Walmart at Jamie Lane and S 27th Street on January 17, 2021

Menards on N 27th Street January 30, 2021

Walmart on 85th and Fremont Streets on April 9, 2021

Around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, LPD said an officer saw Wilson near 40th and Saint Paul and tried making contact with her.

According to police, Wilson got into a silver 2007 Pontiac G6 and sped off from the officers who did not pursue her.

LPD said the officer found her approximately 15 minutes later near 61st and Havelock walking away from the car.

Police said when the officer tried making contact with her once again, she tried running away but the officer was able to catch up to her, though she resisted arrest.

After a struggle, the officer was able to take Wilson into custody.

Wilson is facing fleeing to avoid arrest in a motor vehicle charges, resisting arrest and theft by shoplifting charges.

Investigators said it’s not clear if the credit card the women used in the Menards case was stolen.

