Texas Outfielder remembers youth baseball in Lincoln

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eric Kennedy’s baseball career started on the youth fields in Lincoln. The Texas outfielder played for the Lincoln Rebels at the 9U level for two summers.

“I still have a few of my jerseys and a couple jackets,” Kennedy said. “Every once in awhile I go look at them and they make me laugh thinking back to those times.”

Kennedy remembers his first at bat with the Rebels, in which he swung at an over-the-eyes fastball.

“I realized ‘Man, maybe I should’ve played a different sport,’” Kennedy said.

But his baseball career was just beginning. More than a decade later, Kennedy is playing at the College World Series as a starting outfielder for 2nd-seeded Texas. Kennedy hit a 3-run home run in the Longhorns’ CWS victory on Tuesday.

While in Omaha, Kennedy drove past The Yard, which is formerly known as Gladiator Park. Kennedy remembers playing many games on the field with the Lincoln Rebels.

“With all the years that I’ve coached... you know the kids that have the ‘it’ factor right off the bat,” Tim Roberson said. “(Kennedy’s) unbelievable skills and athleticism and speed were a weapon.” Roberson coached Kennedy on the Rebels, along with his son. Roberson says the two families formed a close relationship while the Kennedys lived in Lincoln.

Kennedy’s father, Dave, served as Nebraska’s strength and conditioning coach under Bill Callahan.

