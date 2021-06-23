Thursday Forecast: Muggy and warm...means a chance for more ‘storms

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Several “rounds” of strong-to-severe thunderstorms could impact the region...beginning with later Wednesday night...then again Thursday afternoon and evening...and perhaps again on Friday...

Unsettled weather will dominate the local forecast area over the next few days...as warm and humid conditions will combine with various surface boundaries and disturbances aloft to create a fertile environment for thunderstorm development. Some strong-to-severe ‘storms will be quite likely at times as the atmosphere remains very unstable. Severe weather threats will continue on Thursday and Friday...with late-day and overnight thunderstorms the most likely scenario. Large hail and damaging winds look to be the main concerns...but isolated tornadoes and some flooding rains will also be possible with the strongest ‘storms.

Severe Outlook Wednesday Night (KOLN)

Severe Outlook Thursday (KOLN)

Severe Outlook Friday (KOLN)

While hoping to avoid the worst of the severe weather...many areas of the state do stand to see some much-needed rainfall over the course of the next two to three days.

5-Day Precipitation Potential (KOLN)

We will continue to include some smaller, non-severe precipitation chances over the weekend...but most of your Saturday and Sunday look dry. It will also be noticeably cooler this weekend with highs in the mid 70s-to-mid 80s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

