UNL offering potential prizes for staff, students who are vaccinated

University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln(Jared Austin)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The University of Nebraska - Lincoln is offering the possibility of prizes to staff, faculty, and students who can prove they received a COVID-19 vaccine ahead of the Fall semester.

In a release sent on Wednesday, the University announced that those who sign up for the voluntary COVID-19 vaccine registry and can prove they received a COVID-19 vaccine can win numerous prizes.

For students, those prizes include a year of free tuition, a smartwatch, free ice cream at the Dairy Store, and others.

For staff and faculty, prizes include a year of free parking, a trip to Ireland to watch the Husker football team, and others.

The University will begin awarding prizes on July 5, with grand prizes being announced at the start of the Fall semester.

UNL also said that those who are unvaccinated at the start of the semester will have to undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.

“Again, I recognize the threat of COVID-19 may feel far away in these summer months. But we are not yet out of the woods. If you haven’t yet taken advantage of the opportunity to be vaccinated for COVID-19, I would highly encourage you to do so now,” Chancellor Ronnie Green said in the release.

