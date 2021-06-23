Woman police say was shot by husband dies from injuries

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An elderly Lincoln woman, who had been hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by her husband, died from her injuries Wednesday morning, according to the Lincoln Police Department.

Janet Kotopka, 78, arrived at a Lincoln hospital with a gunshot wound to her head Sunday morning. An investigation by LPD revealed her husband, 80-year-old John Kotopka, was the one who pulled the trigger.

According to court documents, John Kotopka was exhausted from taking care of [Janet], who had Alzheimer’s, and was concerned about the financial burden if she had to live in a health care facility.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene and located the firearm.

John was arrested at 9 a.m. and lodged for first degree assault and use of a deadly weapon. Police said these charges could be upgraded but that will be up to the county attorney. An autopsy will be scheduled.

