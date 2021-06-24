Advertisement

Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse

By Travis Leder
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (Gray News) - A video shows a large portion of a residential building in South Florida collapse.

The collapse happened early Thursday morning in Surfside, which is north of Miami Beach, and rescuers are scrambling to find survivors.

The video obtained by Andy Slater shows the portion of the building come down in two parts.

Many are feared to be dead as a result of the collapse, and dozens have been rescued from the 12-story building.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Newsom and Alisha Wilson
LPD: Women arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of items from Menards
LSO was on the scene of a crash just west of Firth Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement on scene of crash west of Firth
John Kotopka
Woman police say was shot by husband dies from injuries
Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the...
New child tax credits set to roll out
Gregory Bischof
Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

FILE - This March 20, 2020 file photo shows HMS Defender in Portsmouth, England. The Russian...
Russia says next time it may fire to hit intruding warships
FILE - This May 6, 2021 photo shows a sign for Microsoft offices in New York.
Microsoft debuts Windows 11, first major update in 6 years
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to the bipartisan infrastructure deal reached between...
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) reacts to bipartisan infrastructure deal
FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks during a...
New York court suspends Rudy Giuliani’s law license
Ahead of Derek Chauvin's sentencing, the Minnesota AG is asking the public for statements about...
EXPLAINER: What to know as Chauvin sentenced in Floyd death