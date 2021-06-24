Friday Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern of the past few days will continue through the end of the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will once again threaten much of 10-11 Country Thursday night...and again on Friday...

After quieter-than-normal severe weather conditions for much of the early-summer...our weather pattern has taken a “stormier” turn over the past few days...and unsettled weather conditions will continue Thursday night and perhaps even again on Friday. Our atmosphere remains saturated with low-level moisture...and Wednesday night’s thunderstorm activity has left numerous boundaries across the region. Low pressure developing in Kansas will enhance the instability across southeastern Nebraska Thursday evening...and lead to the development of severe thunderstorms. Tornadoes are possible in parts of southeastern Nebraska...along with thunderstorms containing hail...damaging winds...and heavy rain. That severe weather threat should come to an end later in the evening...but an additional round of ‘storms may develop in western Nebraska and eventually move east later Thursday night and into Friday morning.

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night (KOLN)

Another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms are possible Friday afternoon and evening as another weather system slides across the region...with the main severe weather hazards expected to be hail and high winds...along with some heavy rain at times from the ‘storms that do fire.

Severe Weather Outlook - Friday (KOLN)

In the wake of this system...cooler air is expected for the upcoming weekend with highs in the mid 70s-to-low 80s for both Saturday and Sunday. Shower-and-thunderstorm chances will continue for both days as well...but the risk of any severe weather over the weekend appears quite small at this time.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.