Gov. Ricketts pushes to stop President Biden’s 30x30 plan

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 33 Nebraska counties are already on board with Gov. Ricketts movement to stop President Biden’s 30x30 plan. The plan consists of protecting 30% of the land and oceans in the U.S. by 2030.

The governor is hosting town halls across the state trying to convince Nebraskans to follow along.

Gov. Ricketts said the federal government is likely doing what’s called a land grab.

The idea of land grabbing means the federal government buys or leases large pieces of land.

Gov. Ricketts said it’s the only way the Biden Administration will come close to reaching its goal.

“How are you going to get to 30% in the state of Nebraska without major acquisitions of land or some sort of major policy change that’s going to take away people’s private property rights,” Gov. Ricketts said.

The federal government has come out and said the 30x30 plan is voluntary.

When the governor gave his speech at the town hall in York Wednesday, he told everyone there’s still a lot of unanswered questions.

Gov. Ricketts said, “To start, it would be nice if they could just define what they mean by conservation. They haven’t even done the basic of what they mean by putting land into conservation.”

Chair of the Nebraska Democratic Party Jane Klebb said this is great for the U.S., especially for Nebraska.

Kleeb said it’ll help conserve land and help with climate change.

“This is something nebraskans participate in currently and it’s about expanding this which puts dollars into farmer’s and rancher’s pockets,” Kleeb said.

The Biden Administration is looking to work with local stakeholders on a way to make this a reality nationwide.

Kleeb said, “Obviously, in Nebraska, we are an ag state and we want to make sure that is still going to be able to be farmed and ranched.”

The governor is also worried that if 30% of land is used for conservation, it’ll increase property taxes in the other 70%.

The Democratic Party believes action against climate change is needed more than ever right now.

Gov. Ricketts will host a signing ceremony Thursday at 1:30 p.m. pushing back on the 30x30 plan

His next stop for a 30x30 town hall is in Pickrell Thursday at 6:45 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.