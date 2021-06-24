LPD investigating break in at Elder Jewelry store

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a break-in at an east Lincoln jewelry store.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched on a burglary alarm to Elder Jewelry, off 31st and O Streets.

LPD said responding officers saw the front window of the jewelry store had been shattered. Police estimate the damage to be approximately $600.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. As of right now, investigators said they are working on determining the total property loss, if any.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.