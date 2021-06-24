Advertisement

LPD investigating break in at Elder Jewelry store

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 10:03 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a break-in at an east Lincoln jewelry store.

Around 4:15 a.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched on a burglary alarm to Elder Jewelry, off 31st and O Streets.

LPD said responding officers saw the front window of the jewelry store had been shattered. Police estimate the damage to be approximately $600.

Officers processed the scene for digital and forensic evidence. As of right now, investigators said they are working on determining the total property loss, if any.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO was on the scene of a crash just west of Firth Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement on scene of crash west of Firth
Morgan Newsom and Alisha Wilson
LPD: Women arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of items from Menards
John Kotopka
Woman police say was shot by husband dies from injuries
Gregory Bischof
Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian
Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the...
New child tax credits set to roll out

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Lincoln
Styx
Styx and Cole Swindell concerts moving to Pinnacle Bank Arena
Firework sales start June 24 in the state of Nebraska, but in 2021 there will be a few changes.
Lincoln fire crews encouraging safety as new fireworks become available in Nebraska
Lincoln fire crews encouraging safety as new fireworks become available in Nebraska