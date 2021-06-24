LPD: Man steals $7,000 of wine and checkbooks from family friend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department say a man stole checkbooks and $7,000 of wine from a family friend’s home.

On Tuesday, around 6:57 p.m., LPD officers responded to a report of a belated burglary at a home on Firethorn Court in southeast Lincoln.

Responding officers said they spoke with a 44-year-old man, who said someone had gone into his home, possibly through an unlocked backdoor, and he discovered that his checkbooks were missing, as well as a number of bottles of wine valued at approximately $7,000.

LPD said officers did a neighborhood canvass and located a witness who believed she saw a suspicious person and car earlier near the victim’s home.

According to police, the victim explained that he’s been having trouble with a family friend.

Later on Tuesday night around 11:17 p.m., LPD said officers returned to the victim’s home after he reported that the family friend was knocking on his door.

LPD said the victim confronted man and asked why he’d returned after burglarizing his home.

According to police, the victim explained that the man answered, “It wasn’t enough.”

Police said the man left and officers remained in the area in case he came back to the home.

At approximately 11:46 p.m., officers said they saw the man’s car return and head towards the victim’s home.

LPD said officers stopped the car and made contact with the man. According to police, the officers smelled marijuana in the car and following a search, they found less than an ounce of marijuana, marijuana concentrate, a BB gun that closely resembled a firearm and a large amount of suspected psychedelic mushrooms.

Police said officers also found the victim’s stolen property.

Based on the victim’s statements, witnesses accounts, additional interviews and the evidence located in man’s car, officers arrested the man for burglary.

