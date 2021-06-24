Pioneers Park north entrance to temporarily close beginning June 28

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The north entrance to Pioneers Park on West Van Dorn Street will be closed from Monday, June 28 through Friday, July 2 for the American Ballet Theatre performance. Park visitors, staff and camp participants must use the east entrance at 3201 South Coddington Avenue. Digital signs will alert motorists to the closure.

The free, outdoor ballet near the Pioneers Park sled run is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. Thursday, July 1 with a Friday, July 2 rain date at the same location and time. General admission attendees will use the West Van Dorn Street entrance, which will open at 6 p.m. July 1. Those with VIP tickets, ADA attendees and taxi/ride share vehicles will use the South Coddington Avenue entrance.

For more information on the ballet, visit liedcenter.org/ABT. For more information on Lincoln Parks and Recreation, visit parks.lincoln.ne.gov.

