Police investigating drive-by shooting in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into a drive-by shooting in Lincoln.

Around 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a duplex home on 30th and Orchard Streets for a report of a belated drive-by shooting.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 29-year-old woman, a 26-year-old woman, and a 30-year-old man who live in the duplex.

According to police, the 29-year-old woman explained that her car, a 2009 Cadillac Escalade, was shot multiple times sometime during the previous night. Investigators estimate the damage to be approximately $2,000.

Officers said they also located damage from bullet holes in the duplex next to the 26 and 30-year-old victims. LPD estimates that damage to be approximately $500.

LPD said those victims saw multiple bullet holes in the duplex, including one from a bullet that traveled through a bedroom wall and living room before hitting a closet door.

Officers processed the scene and recovered a number of bullet casings and fragments.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

