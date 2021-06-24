Rural Lancaster County water restrictions lifted

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Restrictions put on watering lawns in rural Lancaster County have been lifted.

According to the Rural Water District in Lancaster County, customers can resume the odd/even schedule of lawn watering.

Two weeks ago, the district instituted restrictions on how often people could water their lawns as the water supply dwindled.

The Lancaster County Rural Water District covers parts of four counties and most of southeastern Lancaster.

The district posted the following message to their site on Thursday:

“Lancaster Rural Water Board of Directors agreed to allow customers to resume lawn watering on their scheduled days (odd/even) with the understanding that zone times must be cut in half and would prefer that only two days be used. The District will continue to monitor this throughout the rest of the summer months. We are asking everyone for their cooperation so we do not have to implement further water restrictions. We ask that you only use the minimal amount needed for lawn watering. ABSOLUTLY NO WATERING ON MONDAYS DISTRICT WIDE.”

