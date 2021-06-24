Advertisement

Styx and Cole Swindell concerts moving to Pinnacle Bank Arena

Styx
Styx(WNDU)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Styx/Collective Soul concert on Thursday and the Cole Swindell concert on Friday, both slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater have been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to possible inclement weather.

The decision to move the shows was announced Wednesday by ASM Global, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, Styx, Collective Soul, and Cole Swindell.

“Our priority is the safety of the fans and the artists,” said ASM Global General Manager Tom Lorenz.

Forecasts for Thursday and Friday evening call for rain and thunderstorms.

Tickets for both shows previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl Theater will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The concert set inside Pinnacle Bank Arena will still have the reserved sections of seating configurations similar to the Pinewood Bowl seating.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LSO was on the scene of a crash just west of Firth Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement on scene of crash west of Firth
Morgan Newsom and Alisha Wilson
LPD: Women arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of items from Menards
John Kotopka
Woman police say was shot by husband dies from injuries
Gregory Bischof
Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian
Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the...
New child tax credits set to roll out

Latest News

Lincoln Police Department
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Lincoln
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating break in at Elder Jewelry store
Firework sales start June 24 in the state of Nebraska, but in 2021 there will be a few changes.
Lincoln fire crews encouraging safety as new fireworks become available in Nebraska
Lincoln fire crews encouraging safety as new fireworks become available in Nebraska