Styx and Cole Swindell concerts moving to Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Styx/Collective Soul concert on Thursday and the Cole Swindell concert on Friday, both slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater have been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to possible inclement weather.

The decision to move the shows was announced Wednesday by ASM Global, Lincoln Parks and Recreation, promoter Mammoth, Styx, Collective Soul, and Cole Swindell.

“Our priority is the safety of the fans and the artists,” said ASM Global General Manager Tom Lorenz.

Forecasts for Thursday and Friday evening call for rain and thunderstorms.

Tickets for both shows previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl Theater will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The concert set inside Pinnacle Bank Arena will still have the reserved sections of seating configurations similar to the Pinewood Bowl seating.

