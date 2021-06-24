Thursday Forecast: Staying warm and humid with more thunderstorms expected into Thursday evening

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thunderstorm chances are expected to headline the forecast over the coming days as periods of stormy weather are expected through the upcoming weekend with temperatures remaining rather warm on Thursday with a bit more seasonal weather expected from thereafter.

After early morning thunderstorms raked across eastern Nebraska on Thursday, we should see some lingering rain through the early morning hours, though widespread severe storms aren’t expected. We should then see mostly cloudy skies with a few spotty showers or isolated storms through balance of the day on Thursday with another round of storms expected across the area into Thursday evening and Thursday night as leftover boundaries from this morning’s thunderstorms will be the focus of new storms developing tonight. Additional strong to severe storms are forecast to impact the area, especially across south central and southeastern Nebraska where an enhanced risk for severe weather is in place. Damaging wind gusts, large hail, locally heavy rain, and an isolated tornado or two will be possible. Some additional strong to severe storms could potentially push into the area from the west by late tonight as well.

More warm and humid weather is on tap by Thursday afternoon with temperatures reaching back into the mid and upper 80s for most of the area with a few locations in far southern Nebraska potentially reaching into the lower 90s. After seeing much of the moisture used by early morning thunderstorms across the area, the atmosphere is expected to recharge by this afternoon with dew points jumping back to the upper 60s and lower 70s with southeast winds at 5 to 15 MPH.

The extended forecast will keep periods of stormy weather in the forecast over the coming days with temperatures falling into the lower 80s on Friday and into the upper 70s by Saturday as we start the weekend. From there, temperatures should settle into the lower and middle 80s by Sunday and into early next week as models indicate an upper level trough settling into the area. This will keep rain chances in the forecast for much of next week with near normal temperatures.

