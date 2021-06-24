Advertisement

Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincoln mother

Damon D. Williams, Jr. (left) and Tawhyne M. Patterson. (Jail photos)
Damon D. Williams, Jr. (left) and Tawhyne M. Patterson. (Jail photos)(KWTX)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jun. 24, 2021 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men accused in the 2018 murder of Jessica Brandon were sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

A federal judge handed down the verdicts to both Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams for their involvement in the attempted robbery and home invasion that went wrong and resulted in Brandon’s death, according to court records.

Dante Williams, Damon’s brother, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for murder and attempted robbery.

William Boothe III was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted robbery and Ira Morrow was sentenced to 77 months for attempted robbery.

Brandon, 36, was a mother of three and grandmother of two. She was the only one shot in the 2018 home invasion.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lincoln Police were called to 1950 Fairfield Street on July 31, 2018 shortly before 4 a.m., and discovered Brandon had been shot in the left shoulder.

Brandon was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m., the court records state.

The affidavit explains officers were met by Brandon’s significant other, Michael Robertson, who took them to her. She was found at the bottom of a set of stairs, unresponsive.

In addition to Brandon and Robertson, there were four females under the age of 16 in the home at the time of the murder, as well as a 61-year-old female.

Several individuals were found on the main floor bound with zip ties and duct tape, according to court records.

In addition, after an investigation of the crime scene, multiple pounds of marijuana and $85,000 worth of cash and marijuana edibles were located. Robertson was later sentenced to 16-21 years in prison for drug charges.

The court records state the marijuana and money was the likely motive for the break-in.

(KOLNKGIN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Morgan Newsom and Alisha Wilson
LPD: Women arrested after stealing $1,400 worth of items from Menards
LSO was on the scene of a crash just west of Firth Wednesday morning.
Law enforcement on scene of crash west of Firth
John Kotopka
Woman police say was shot by husband dies from injuries
Households struggling to stay afloat financially will soon get a little boost from the...
New child tax credits set to roll out
Gregory Bischof
Lincoln man arrested for 8th DUI after hitting pedestrian

Latest News

Severe Weather Outlook - Thursday Night
Friday Forecast: The unsettled weather pattern of the past few days will continue through the end of the work week
AFN
Autism Family Network summer events
Pioneers Park
Pioneers Park north entrance to temporarily close beginning June 28
Genelle Moore
LPD Chief Finalist Genelle Moore