Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincoln mother

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men accused in the 2018 murder of Jessica Brandon were sentenced Thursday to life in prison.

A federal judge handed down the verdicts to both Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams for their involvement in the attempted robbery and home invasion that went wrong and resulted in Brandon’s death, according to court records.

Dante Williams, Damon’s brother, is set to be sentenced Tuesday for murder and attempted robbery.

William Boothe III was previously sentenced to 20 years in prison for attempted robbery and Ira Morrow was sentenced to 77 months for attempted robbery.

Brandon, 36, was a mother of three and grandmother of two. She was the only one shot in the 2018 home invasion.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Lincoln Police were called to 1950 Fairfield Street on July 31, 2018 shortly before 4 a.m., and discovered Brandon had been shot in the left shoulder.

Brandon was transported to the hospital where she was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m., the court records state.

The affidavit explains officers were met by Brandon’s significant other, Michael Robertson, who took them to her. She was found at the bottom of a set of stairs, unresponsive.

In addition to Brandon and Robertson, there were four females under the age of 16 in the home at the time of the murder, as well as a 61-year-old female.

Several individuals were found on the main floor bound with zip ties and duct tape, according to court records.

In addition, after an investigation of the crime scene, multiple pounds of marijuana and $85,000 worth of cash and marijuana edibles were located. Robertson was later sentenced to 16-21 years in prison for drug charges.

The court records state the marijuana and money was the likely motive for the break-in.

