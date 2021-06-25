Advertisement

12-year-old stabbing suspect admits responsibility in juvenile court

Stanton Courthouse
Stanton Courthouse(News Channel Nebraska)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANTON, Neb. -- In northeast Nebraska, a 12-year-old girl has admitted to stabbing another 12-year-old.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was arrested back in March after the attack at Stanton’s West Park.

Her admission in juvenile court to assault and weapons charges this week is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed five times and flown by medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital.

An investigation revealed that the assault appeared to have been pre-meditated.

After the court hearing, the suspect was released to the custody of a relative. She was also fitted with an ankle monitor.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Damon D. Williams, Jr. (left) and Tawhyne M. Patterson. (Jail photos)
Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincoln mother
Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire
Break in at Elder Jewelry
LPD investigating break in at Elder Jewelry store
Lincoln Police Department
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Lincoln

Latest News

Christopher T. Malcom
LPD finds meth, weapons in home during search
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Police find 18-inch machete and drugs in man’s car during stop
Soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 1-376th Aviation Battalion practice water bucket...
National Guard to help fight Nebraska wildfire
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 2 men break into apartment; steal Xbox, cash