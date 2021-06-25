12-year-old stabbing suspect admits responsibility in juvenile court

STANTON, Neb. -- In northeast Nebraska, a 12-year-old girl has admitted to stabbing another 12-year-old.

The Stanton County Sheriff’s Office says the girl was arrested back in March after the attack at Stanton’s West Park.

Her admission in juvenile court to assault and weapons charges this week is the equivalent of a guilty plea in adult court.

Authorities say the victim was stabbed five times and flown by medical helicopter to a Sioux City hospital.

An investigation revealed that the assault appeared to have been pre-meditated.

After the court hearing, the suspect was released to the custody of a relative. She was also fitted with an ankle monitor.

