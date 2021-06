LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State College World Series game, which was set to start at 1 p.m. but was delayed due to “health and safety protocols,” will begin at 2:07 p.m.

The CWS Twitter account tweeted ‘Game 11 will begin play at 2:07 PM local time on ESPN2.”

⚾️ #CWS GAME UPDATE ⚾️



Game 11 will begin play at 2:07 PM local time on ESPN2. pic.twitter.com/obyI7yAcqb — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.