Friday Forecast: More stormy weather for Friday and into the upcoming weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Active weather is set to continue as we head into the day on Friday and into the upcoming weekend. For Friday, a stalled out frontal boundary just to our south will serve as the focus for thunderstorm development. Areas along the front across parts of Kansas and areas to our east are forecast to get more heavy rains into the day on Friday and Friday night. For areas north of the front - meaning most of Nebraska - we still have a very unstable air mass in place with quite a bit of low-level moisture to serve as fuel for thunderstorms. We should again by this afternoon see thunderstorms developing along, near, and just north of the front in combination with storms developing across the High Plains and moving east through the state.

A marginal risk for severe weather is in place for southern Nebraska, so isolated severe storms will be possible with the main threats being large hail and damaging winds along with the potential for additional heavy rain and flash flooding.

With the heavy rains we’ve already received across parts of southeastern Nebraska over the last day or so, any additional rainfall could cause additional areas of flooding and flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch is place across far southeastern Nebraska through early Saturday morning in anticipation of some additional rain across the area. Make sure to never drive across flooded roadways! As we always say, turn around, don’t drown!

As far as temperatures are concerned, expect slightly cooler weather on Friday with temperatures mainly in the 70s to lower 80s for areas north of the stalled out frontal boundary. Dew points will reach into the 60s and low 70s at times, so feels like temperatures will likely be a few degrees higher by this afternoon as it will quite humid.

The extended forecast takes us through the remainder of June and into the first day of July and the active weather pattern will continue with periodic thunderstorm chances over the course of the next 7 days as an upper level trough settles into the central Plains. Temperatures should stay a few degrees below average over the course of the next week, with our coolest day likely coming on Saturday as temperatures should settle into the mid and upper 70s for most.

