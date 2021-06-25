Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau:

Tailgate And Food Truck Rally

Are you ready for something new on Fridays this summer? Backswing Brewing Co. will be having a tailgate at the food truck lot on W. Van Dorn at the C&L Dairy Sweet! Bring your tailgate chairs and enjoy some great local food trucks and local brews outdoors this summer. For parking, enter from Coddington on the east side of the lot.

Friday 2-10 p.m.; Free, items for purchase

Capitol View Winery Presents Kimberly

Kimberly is back at Capitol View for a summer Friday night filled with music! A free spirit with an old soul, Kimberly will complement your tasting experience with her smooth vocals, acoustic talents and down-to-earth country charm.

Friday 7-9 p.m.; Items for purchase

Friday Nights Live Summer Concert Series Presents AMFM

Friday Nights Live Summer Concert Series featuring AMFM. Grab a blanket or a chair and join us this summer for an exciting concert series lineup! AMFM will take the stage on June 25th as we continue our summer concert series. The 2021 Friday Nights Live Summer Concert Series is on Friday evenings from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m., June 18– August 20. Friday Nights Live at SouthPointe Pavilions is located in the center courtyard.

Friday 6:30-8:30 p.m.; Free

Lux Center For The Arts Presents Pollinator Card Workshop

Create your own custom stamps! Use on a card and insert some pollinator seeds to give to a friend. This workshop is in conjunction with Nebraska Pollinator Week and Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. This event is for kids ages 5-12, an adult must participate.

Saturday 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m.; $20 per person

Sunset Paddle

Join Lincoln Paddle Company for a special sunset paddle on beautiful Holmes Lake. Participants will prepare for the paddle around 7:30pm and launch no later than 8pm to catch the sunset. For the next hour and a half, enjoy the beautiful Nebraska night while you kayak around Lincoln’s coolest lake.

Saturday 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Starting at $20

