Historic building offers venue for gatherings

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A couple who used to live in Lincoln has made the move to Auburn to pursue the dream of owning a business there.

We recently caught up with Kim Beyke and Joel Grenemeier. They’ve opened a business called “Venue on the Square.” Beyke says it’s a unique space that features a building constructed in the 1900′s. She says it’s a place for people to have special events. “It’s a space that can be used to bring the community together,” Beyke said. A ribbon cutting for the business was recently held.

“I lived in Lincoln my whole life, and I never thought I’d move,” Beyke said. “But we found this building, and loved it. We felt we could bring something to the community in the form of an event space, and so we really thought it was something we should move forward on.” The business is a team effort between Beyke and Grenemeier. “We didn’t know how it would start, but we came up with a plan. We saw great opportunities here in this community and thought it would be a good deal to do this,” Grenemeier said.

The couple actually has the business on the main level, and then there is a living space upstairs. The loft-style living space features exposed ceilings, hardwood floors, and brick walls. “Kim has done a great job of designing some things up there,” Grenemeier said. “The people we bought from did a great job of renovating the space. Kim put some nice final touches on it.” A local photographer named Mandy Hall is also located within the building.

If you would like to know more about Venue on the Square, go to venueonthesquare.net.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.