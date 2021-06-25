Advertisement

Interest in hemp farming dwindling in Nebraska

By Ellis Wiltsey
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hemp farming has been legal in Nebraska since May of 2019 and in the beginning, it caught a lot of buzz, but experts in the industry say that interest seems to be falling fast.

We first introduced you to Ismail Dweikat back in 2018 as part of his research in hemp farmings potential in Nebraska. Since then, he has solidified himself as the crux of information for farmers about hemp in Nebraska and beyond.

In 2021, Dweikat ended his field hemp research. He used to maintain multiple fields and greenhouses to try to find the best way to grow hemp.

Now, the legislation puts researchers in the same category as farmers when it comes to permits and licensing.

“So if I have to do multiple locations at Mead and Lincoln, each location I have to spend about $850 each,” Dweikat said.

Dweikat said he acted as a middle man of sorts for farmers looking to get a hemp farming license.

In 2019 10 licenses were issued and only three actually grew. The following year the state gave out 81, but only 10 grew hemp. Out of that 2020 group, three farmers grew what’s known as a hot crop, meaning it had too high of a THC level and it was ordered to be destroyed by the state.

In 2021 there were 31 licenses issued.

“The price of hemp for CBD went down from $4 a pound to 50 cents a pound,” Dweikat said. “So the farmers said why would I grow it, I could grow corn and make more money out of it.”

Dweikat said its also become an incredibly over-saturated market. On top of that Nebraska does not have the infrastructure in place to process it after it’s grown on a large scale.

“You grow hemp for fiber, whos going to process it? We don’t have any processing facilities,” Dweikat said. “If you grow hemp for grain nobody is going to process it. For CBD most of the time, we send it to Colorado or Oregon to process.”

Looking ahead Dweikat said his research shows that Nebraska soil is pretty ideal for hemp growing and as states to the west become drier they will come here for that soil.

“We have the perfect ideal condition to grow hemp in Nebraska,” Dweikat said. “Specifically hemp for fiber and seed for grain.”

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Damon D. Williams, Jr. (left) and Tawhyne M. Patterson. (Jail photos)
Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincoln mother
The Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State College World Series game, which was set to start at 1...
Delayed CWS game to begin shortly after 2 p.m.
Break in at Elder Jewelry
LPD investigating break in at Elder Jewelry store

Latest News

Severe Outlook - Friday Night
Saturday Forecast: Cooler...but still potentially wet
Mango protein smoothie recipe
Mango protein smoothie recipe
On his last days on Earth, Dr. Joel Gajardo got to stand by his daughter's side as she got...
Lincoln father walks his daughter down the aisle during impromptu wedding at Bryan East Hospital
Lincoln teen creates dress out of duct tape for scholarship contest
Lincoln teen creates duct tape dress to help pay for art school