Interest in hemp farming dwindling in Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Hemp farming has been legal in Nebraska since May of 2019 and in the beginning, it caught a lot of buzz, but experts in the industry say that interest seems to be falling fast.

We first introduced you to Ismail Dweikat back in 2018 as part of his research in hemp farmings potential in Nebraska. Since then, he has solidified himself as the crux of information for farmers about hemp in Nebraska and beyond.

In 2021, Dweikat ended his field hemp research. He used to maintain multiple fields and greenhouses to try to find the best way to grow hemp.

Now, the legislation puts researchers in the same category as farmers when it comes to permits and licensing.

“So if I have to do multiple locations at Mead and Lincoln, each location I have to spend about $850 each,” Dweikat said.

Dweikat said he acted as a middle man of sorts for farmers looking to get a hemp farming license.

In 2019 10 licenses were issued and only three actually grew. The following year the state gave out 81, but only 10 grew hemp. Out of that 2020 group, three farmers grew what’s known as a hot crop, meaning it had too high of a THC level and it was ordered to be destroyed by the state.

In 2021 there were 31 licenses issued.

“The price of hemp for CBD went down from $4 a pound to 50 cents a pound,” Dweikat said. “So the farmers said why would I grow it, I could grow corn and make more money out of it.”

Dweikat said its also become an incredibly over-saturated market. On top of that Nebraska does not have the infrastructure in place to process it after it’s grown on a large scale.

“You grow hemp for fiber, whos going to process it? We don’t have any processing facilities,” Dweikat said. “If you grow hemp for grain nobody is going to process it. For CBD most of the time, we send it to Colorado or Oregon to process.”

Looking ahead Dweikat said his research shows that Nebraska soil is pretty ideal for hemp growing and as states to the west become drier they will come here for that soil.

“We have the perfect ideal condition to grow hemp in Nebraska,” Dweikat said. “Specifically hemp for fiber and seed for grain.”

