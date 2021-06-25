Advertisement

Lincoln father walks his daughter down the aisle during impromptu wedding at Bryan East Hospital

On his last days on Earth, Dr. Joel Gajardo got to stand by his daughter's side as she got...
On his last days on Earth, Dr. Joel Gajardo got to stand by his daughter's side as she got married in an impromptu wedding at Bryan East.(Elizabeth Gajardo-Stitt)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Elizabeth Gajardo-Stitt was set to get married to her fiancé Drew on July 3. Every detail was planned. Then three weeks before the big day, her dad, Dr. Joel Gajardo, suffered a massive stroke on Father’s Day.

“It’s always a little girl’s dream to have your parents at your wedding,” Gajardo-Stitt said. “Especially to have your father walk you down the aisle.”

She wasn’t going to let a stroke, from which Joel wasn’t going to recover, take away that moment.

“I knew my dad wanted to see me get married, so I said let’s do this,” Gajardo-Stitt said.

So on Monday, Elizabeth put on her dress early and picked up her bouquet, while in a hospital room at Bryan East, a nurse dressed her dad.

“She put a nice outfit on him, got him a boutonniere,” Gajardo-Stitt said. “He was on his hospital bed unfortunately but I grabbed his hand and we walked down the aisle.”

Dr. Joel Gajardo was with his daughter and his now son-in-law as they exchanged vows, then rings.

It wasn’t the day they pictured.

“But it was more special,” Gajardo-Stitt said. “I feel honored to be his daughter. It of course wasn’t how I imagined the wedding day going, but it was equally as beautiful to have him on his final days walk me down the aisle.”

