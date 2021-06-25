LPD: 2 men break into apartment; steal Xbox, cash, speak & necklace

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Two men are facing burglary charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say they broke into a southeast Lincoln apartment.

On Thursday, around 3:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment off S 27th Street and Woods Boulevard for a report of a belated burglary.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 21-year-old victim and a 19-year-old victim who said two people forced their way into the apartment.

According to police, once the suspects were inside, they showed the two victims an AR-15 rifle and stole an Xbox gaming system, a speaker, a necklace and about $400 in cash. Officers estimate the total loss to be approximately $1,100.

Later on that same day, around 6:31 p.m., LPD officers responded back to the same apartment after a concerned neighbor reported that two men may be trying to burglarize the apartment.

LPD said once officers got to the scene, officers surrounded the apartment and announced their presence to the suspects inside.

Officers said the two suspects disobeyed the officers’ orders.

According to police, one suspect jumped off the balcony and ran away from officers but after chasing after him, officers were able to place him in custody.

Officers said they found an Xbox controller on that suspect.

While officers were arresting that suspect, police said they saw another man exiting the apartment building.

LPD said as they tried making contact with him, the man ran away from officers. After chasing after him, officers were able to place him in custody.

Based on interviews with the victims, suspects and witnesses, as well as evidence from the scene of the crime, officers said they developed probable cause to arrest the two men.

Both men are facing felony burglary charges and obstruction of a peace officer charges.

LPD said this does not appear to be a random burglary and investigators believe there may be a connection between the victims and suspects.

