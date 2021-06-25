LPD finds meth, weapons in home during search

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - While serving a search warrant at a home just outside of downtown, investigators with the Lincoln Police Department found nearly 40 grams of methamphetamine.

On Thursday, around 5:34 a.m., LPD investigators served a search warrant at a home on 12th and F Streets.

While serving the search warrant, LPD said investigators made contact with a man in the home identified as Christopher T. Malcom.

LPD said investigators also found 38.6 grams of methamphetamine, several large knives, a loaded 12-gauge shotgun, multiple shotgun shells and several glass pipes containing methamphetamine residue inside the home.

Malcom was arrested and is facing possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver charges, possession of firearm while violating a controlled substance statute, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and possession of drug paraphernalia.

