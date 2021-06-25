Advertisement

LPD: Police find 18-inch machete and drugs in man’s car during stop

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department found drugs in his car, as well as a machete.

On Wednesday, at 6:11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man passed out in a car near the intersection of N 1st Street and Cornhusker Highway.

LPD said responding officers found a red Pontiac G6 stopped in the outside lane of N 1st Street, between Cornhusker Highway and Dawes Boulevard.

Police said officers saw that the car’s license plates had expired in November of 2020.

According to police, officers stopped and contacted the driver.

Officers said they could see the handle of what was later determined to be an 18-inch machete concealed near the driver’s side of the car.

While searching the car, police said they found an Oxytocin pill, multiple used syringes and a metal spoon containing Fentanyl.

LPD said the driver showed signs of impairment, including slurred speech and general disorientation.

With help from a drug recognition expert, officers said they determined the man was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Police said the man refused to give a blood or urine sample for analysis.

The driver was arrested and is facing possession of controlled substance charges, carrying a concealed weapon, DUI, refuse to submit to a chemical test charges and no valid registration.

