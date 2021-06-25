Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos is retiring and stepping down from his position, the university says.

His last day will be June 30.

“To understand just how special Nebraska is, you need to spend time here, meet our people, visit our cities and towns and sit in Memorial Stadium in a sea of red on a Saturday afternoon in the fall,” Moos said. “I step away completely content, knowing that our athletic program is reborn and rebuilt and that it has a solid, stable foundation.”

Moos came to the Huskers in 2017 after serving in the same role at Washington State University.

He made multiple splash hires during his tenure, including head football coach Scott Frost, and head basketball coach Fred Hoiberg.

He also brought in current head baseball coach Will Bolt.

“I respect Bill Moos’ decision to retire and I want to thank him for his service to Husker Athletics and our university,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said. “Under his tenure, Nebraska has gained tremendous talent with outstanding new coaches and senior administrators. I particularly appreciate his steady and capable leadership during the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He and his team were able to help mitigate those impacts and ensure that Husker Athletics came through this challenging year in good shape. The positive financial position of our Athletic Department is the envy of many across the nation.”

As far as a search for a new AD goes, Green said UNL “will be launching a national search very soon, which I hope and expect will move quickly. In the meantime, I have asked Garrett Klassy, Senior Deputy Athletic Director for External Relations, to take on the role of Interim Athletic Director. Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leadership during this period.”

I want to thank AD Moos for his service to Husker Athletics. Nebraska gained tremendous new talent, had steady leadership during COVID-19 and our student athletes have continued to shine both on the field and in the classroom. https://t.co/PSeZJIvHIg pic.twitter.com/wD3DqX140o — Ronnie D. Green (@RonnieDGreen) June 25, 2021

Bill Moos Background:

In his seven years at Washington State, Moos secured a 10-year, $35 million marketing rights agreement with IMG College and led a $130 million addition and remodel of WSU’s football stadium. As the dean of Pac-12 athletic directors, he was in a leading position in securing the conference’s 12-year, $3 billion television contract with Fox and ESPN. In Moos’ time in Pullman, the Cougar Athletic Fund’s Annual Giving program has seen an 81 percent increase in gifts. From 2010-16, Cougar student-athletes and coaches earned 805 academic all-conference honors, 130 all-conference selections, 45 All-America accolades and three Pac-12 coach-of-the-year honors.

Moos led Oregon’s athletics from 1995-2007, during which time the athletic department grew to national prominence – its annual budget rose from $18.5 million in his first year to more than $40 million by 2007 and became self-sufficient. In Moos’ Oregon tenure, the Ducks won 13 Pac-10 championships in six different sports; and UO student-athletes earned 722 academic all-conference selections, 34 Academic All-America selections, nine NCAA post Graduate Scholars and one NCAA Top VIII Award.

Moos came to Oregon after five years as the University of Montana’s director of athletics. He began his athletics career in 1982 as assistant athletics director at Washington State and also was the school’s associate director. He was director of development for more than five years and associate director for nearly two, supervising all external operations. For eight years prior to that, he managed and owned private businesses in Washington and Oregon.

(WOWT)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.