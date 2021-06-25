National Guard to help fight Nebraska wildfire

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Army National Guard has activated two helicopter crews and support personnel to provide additional aerial firefighting capabilities to help fight the wildfires in north central Nebraska.

Eleven soldiers deployed Thursday evening from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Island with one CH-47 Chinook helicopter, one UH-72 Lakota helicopter and one fuel truck. Both helicopters are equipped with water buckets.

Severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening produced lightning strikes believed to have sparked at least 20 different fires, according to Seth Peterson of the Nebraska Forest Service. The largest has burned approximately 6,000 acres near Brush Creek and Highway 11, Peterson said.

As of Friday morning, the National Guard crews have completed 34 drops totaling more than 23,000 gallons of water. Approximately 10 volunteer fire departments have assisted, including two from South Dakota, and the fires are now 95 percent contained.

As directed by @GovRicketts, NE National Guard activated 2 helicopter crews & support personnel to bring additional firefighting capabilities to local authorities in north central NE.

11 soldiers deployed Thursday evening from Grand Island with 1 CH-47, 1 UH-72, & fuel truck

1/ pic.twitter.com/ToXmTMSOlR — NE National Guard (@NENationalGuard) June 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.