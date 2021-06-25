Advertisement

National Guard to help fight Nebraska wildfire

Soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 1-376th Aviation Battalion practice water bucket...
Soldiers of the Nebraska National Guard's 1-376th Aviation Battalion practice water bucket training, May 15, 2021, near Camp Ripley in Little Falls, Minn. (National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)(Nebraska National Guard)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Army National Guard has activated two helicopter crews and support personnel to provide additional aerial firefighting capabilities to help fight the wildfires in north central Nebraska.

Eleven soldiers deployed Thursday evening from the Army Aviation Support Facility in Grand Island with one CH-47 Chinook helicopter, one UH-72 Lakota helicopter and one fuel truck. Both helicopters are equipped with water buckets.

Severe weather Wednesday afternoon and evening produced lightning strikes believed to have sparked at least 20 different fires, according to Seth Peterson of the Nebraska Forest Service. The largest has burned approximately 6,000 acres near Brush Creek and Highway 11, Peterson said.

As of Friday morning, the National Guard crews have completed 34 drops totaling more than 23,000 gallons of water. Approximately 10 volunteer fire departments have assisted, including two from South Dakota, and the fires are now 95 percent contained.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Damon D. Williams, Jr. (left) and Tawhyne M. Patterson. (Jail photos)
Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincoln mother
Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire
Break in at Elder Jewelry
LPD investigating break in at Elder Jewelry store
Lincoln Police Department
Police investigating drive-by shooting in Lincoln

Latest News

Christopher T. Malcom
LPD finds meth, weapons in home during search
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: Police find 18-inch machete and drugs in man’s car during stop
Stanton Courthouse
12-year-old stabbing suspect admits responsibility in juvenile court
Lincoln Police Department
LPD: 2 men break into apartment; steal Xbox, cash