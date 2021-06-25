Nebraska state senator to run for Lancaster County Clerk

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - A Nebraska state senator from Lincoln announced Thursday that he plans to run for Lancaster County clerk.

Sen. Matt Hansen, who represents Legislative District 26 in northeast Lincoln, said he will seek to replace current County Clerk Dan Nolte, a fellow Democrat who announced Wednesday that he won’t seek re-election in 2022.

Hansen, 33, has served in the Nebraska Legislature for seven years, including a stint as the chairman of the Business and Labor Committee and vice-chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee. He said he plans to focus his campaign for county clerk around the themes of transparency and efficiency.

Hansen grew up in Lincoln and graduated from Lincoln Southwest High School. He was first elected the Legislature in 2014 and re-elected in 2018. He earned bachelor’s and law degrees at the University of Nebraska.

