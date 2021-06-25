Advertisement

Saturday Forecast: Cooler...but still potentially wet

By Ken Siemek
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Another round of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will rumble across the area on Friday night...

An upper-level trough of low pressure will drag a frontal system through the region...and this boundary will combine with additional instability already available in the atmosphere to give us a fourth day in a row of severe thunderstorms.

The main threats look to be large hail...damaging straight-line winds...and periods of heavy rain. The tornado threat looks to e very low at this time. Scattered thunderstorms will continue through late Friday night...and perhaps into early Saturday morning.

Severe Outlook - Friday Night
Severe Outlook - Friday Night(KOLN)
Severe Outlook - Saturday
Severe Outlook - Saturday(KOLN)

With the front pressing through the area by early in the day Saturday...we expect cooler and less humid conditions for the weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s. Besides the noticeably cooler temperatures...the severe weather threat also looks minimal for both weekend days. Having said that...the chance for additional showers and thunderstorms will linger into your weekend with the better chance of rain coming on Saturday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are still possible on Sunday but most of the day should be dry.

Saturday Highs
Saturday Highs(KOLN)
Sunday Highs
Sunday Highs(KOLN)

Smaller-but-persistent precipitation chances will carry over into the new work week...with temperatures at-or-slightly below seasonal norms. The severe weather risk for next week will need to be monitored...but at this writing there are no strong “signals” present.

Seven Day Outlook
Seven Day Outlook(KOLN)

