Speedsters Reunion hosting vintage car hill climb Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed will host the bi-annual International Speedsters Trials & Reunion in Lincoln, Neb. June 23-26. Pre-registration is required. Not all events are open to the public, however, there are two opportunities for the media and public to see these historic vintage vehicles (Model T, A and B Roadster, Touring, Cabriolet, Roaster Pickup, Vintage race cars, etc.) participating in this event.

Road Tour

What: Between 90-120 vintage vehicles will participate in the 120-150 mile Road Tour. Leaving from the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed in Lincoln, Neb. at 8:30 a.m. with stops for breaks including lunch at the Strategic Air Command and Aerospace Museum (SAC) in Ashland, Neb. Vehicles will be entering and exiting from the west off Highway 66.

Date: Thursday, June 24

Time: Arriving at the SAC Museum between 10:30-11 a.m. to break for lunch and leaving about 1:45 p.m.

Address: 28210 W Park Hwy, Ashland, NE 68003

Hill Climb

What: Approximately 30 vintage vehicles will participate in the Hill Climb event which is designed to be a fun sporting event in the spirit of hill climbs that were popular in the early days of the automobile. Motor Food Truck will be available for purchase from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Limited parking is available for spectators.

Date: Friday, June 25

Time: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Address: 6000 West Fletcher Ave Lincoln, NE

For more information visit https://www.museumofamericanspeed.com/speedstersreunion.html.

About Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed

Speedway Motors is a proud supporter of the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed. Known as America’s Oldest Speed Shop, Speedway Motors was founded in 1952 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith. Their four sons Carson, Craig, Clay and Jason continue to run the family-owned business.

The Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed is a federally recognized 501 (c) (3) private foundation located in Lincoln, Neb. Founded in 1992 by “Speedy” Bill and Joyce Smith, the Speedway Motors Museum of American Speed was formed to present a continuous chronology of automotive Racing Engine and Speed Equipment development and to preserve, interpret and display items significant in racing and automotive history.

About Speedway Motors Inc

Speedway Motors is a manufacturer, retailer and distributor of high-quality automotive parts and racing products. Since 1952, Speedway Motors has been committed to providing a broad selection of high-quality, affordable automotive parts—delivered quickly, efficiently and without any hassles. Their products and expert advice are available to customers by calling 1.800.979.0122, online or at retail stores in Lincoln, Neb. and Tolleson, Ariz.

