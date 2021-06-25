State Patrol to unveil new technology at the Waverly Weigh Station

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol’s Carrier Enforcement Division will unveil new technology designed to improve the safety of state roadways, and improve efficiency for commercial motor vehicles traveling through the state.

NSP, in cooperation with the Nebraska Department of Transportation, the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles, the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, and International Road Dynamics, will hold an open house to demonstrate the latest in commercial vehicle safety screening technology. The event will be held at the Waverly Westbound Scale, located at mile marker 415 on I-80, at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 25.

NSP will also be joined by industry partners from the Nebraska Trucking Association and other industry leaders. NSP works collaboratively with the Nebraska Trucking Association and commercial carriers throughout the state on many efforts each year.

Attendees will have the opportunity to view the system, which employs a camera to read license plate and DOT number information for safety compliance, as well as flat tire detection equipment, which checks truck tires on commercial vehicles traveling at interstate speeds.

The equipment, which provides the most comprehensive safety screening in the state, was paid for by a grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and was designed and installed by International Road Dynamics. The new technology is now operational at weigh stations in Waverly and North Platte.

