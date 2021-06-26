Advertisement

Dole blueberries recalled due to Cyclospora

By CNN
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 10:53 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole has announced a voluntary recall of various size packages of its fresh blueberries due to possible Cyclospora contamination.

The recall affects Dole’s fresh blueberries distributed in Illinois, Maine, New York and Wisconsin, along with two Canadian provinces.

Package sizes range from six to 24 ounce packages with various “pack out” dates from May 28, 2021, to June 9, 2021.

The Cyclospora parasite can cause an intestinal infection through contaminated food or water with a number of possible symptoms.

The Food and Drug Administration says no illnesses have been tied to the recall.

Consumers who believe they have the affected product are urged to throw it away.

Exact UPC and product lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos to retire
Surveillance video shows the moment a Florida condo partially collapsed.
Caught on camera: Video shows Florida condo building collapse
Damon D. Williams, Jr. (left) and Tawhyne M. Patterson. (Jail photos)
Two men sentenced to life in prison for murder of Lincoln mother
The Vanderbilt vs. North Carolina State College World Series game, which was set to start at 1...
Delayed CWS game to begin shortly after 2 p.m.
A train derailed just south of Saltillo Road along 148th Street near Bennet on Friday.
Train derails near Bennet

Latest News

Saturday Highs
Saturday Forecast: Cooler...but still potentially wet
This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
Condo search grows dire with 159 still unaccounted for
Dole recalls limited amount of blueberry packages for possible cyclospora contamination.
Dole blueberries recalled due to cyclospora
Bill Moos team coverage 10 PM
Bill Moos team coverage 10 PM