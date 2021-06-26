Advertisement

LPD responds to crash near S. 27th and Highway 2

An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around...
An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around 12:25 p.m.(Kamri Sylve)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to an expanded traffic crash that occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around 12:25 p.m.

Some lanes in the area have been blocked off, however traffic is still moving.

The cars involved in the incident have been moved from the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more details.

