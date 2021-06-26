Lincoln's Williamsburg Hy-Vee hosts KidsFit Summer Bash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Williamsburg Hy-Vee hosted their KidsFit Summer Bash on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The grocery store welcomed the Lincoln community with a magic show, a bouncy house, face painting and balloon twisters. The goal of the Summer Bash is to challenge kids to get outside and move while also encouraging screen-free time.

Nearly 600 Summer of Fun Boxes were handed out to kids in the program. Children walked away with some free gear, healthy snacks and recipes.

“We’re just all about the sense of family, keeping everybody active and coming up with activities they can do together,” said Brittany Hedrick, Marketing and Events Coordinator at Williamsburg Hy-Vee. “They actually did a KidsFit at-home segment while we were all shut in from COVID. So, we’re just trying to amp up as a company to be active, happy and healthy.”

A Lincoln dietitian gave parents advice on nutritious food and meals. The Cooper YMCA also stopped by to register children for classes and memberships.

