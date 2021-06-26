Advertisement

NCAA Committee declares Saturday CWS game a no-contest

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (KOLN) - The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Serious Game a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols.

The game was initially scheduled for Saturday, June 26, at 1 p.m. CT.

This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals.

The NCAA and the Committee said they regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship.

