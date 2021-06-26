Advertisement

Omaha Police arrest teen accused in the death of 59-year-old man

By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Jun. 25, 2021 at 6:10 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police announced an update of a homicide case in March.

Officers say a 15-year-old was booked into Douglas County Youth Center on Friday for first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Larry Thompson, 59, was taken to the Nebraska Medical Center by an ambulance where he succumbed to his injuries and died. Police went to the 3200 block of North 28th Ave on March 12 and found him in front of a residence suffering from gunshot injuries.

According to the release, the OPD Homicide Detectives found and arrested the 15-year-old.

