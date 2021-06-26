Advertisement

Sunday Forecast: Warmer with another chance of rain

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jun. 26, 2021 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cooler, well below average temperatures returned to the area Saturday. The second half of the weekend should be warmer, but remain below average. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will not only continue Sunday, but most of next week as well.

Sunday looks to begin mostly sunny to partly cloudy. There could be areas of patchy fog too. The afternoon will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Widespread severe weather is not expected, but an isolated severe storm or two can’t be completely ruled out. High temperatures should be in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Sunday will be warmer, but still below average.
Sunday will be warmer, but still below average.(KOLN)

The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday night into Monday as more upper level disturbances look to move through the area. At this time, severe weather is not expected. High temperatures Monday should be in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Below average temperatures expected to start the work week.
Below average temperatures expected to start the work week.(KOLN)

The active weather pattern looks to continue for much of next week. There is chance of rain Tuesday through Friday. Temperatures should remain below average for this of the year. At this time, next weekend (4th of July weekend) looks to be warm and dry.

Active weather pattern continues.
Active weather pattern continues.(KOLN)

