Burglar arrested at west Lincoln auto center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a burglar at Winner Circle Auto Center just before midnight on Saturday.

According to LPD, a passerby reported hearing glass breaking at the 702 W. O Street location. When officers arrived, they found that 22-year-old Jesan Edmiston had broken into the business and was collecting keys to the vehicles outside.

Officers formed a perimeter around the business. Edmiston attempted to flee on foot, but was caught without further issue.

LPD later found out that Edmiston was responsible for the prior burglary at the location, including the theft of two vehicles from the auto center.

Edmiston was arrested on two accounts of burglary and obstruction of a police officer.

