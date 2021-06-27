Advertisement

Burglar arrested at west Lincoln auto center

By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a burglar at Winner Circle Auto Center just before midnight on Saturday.

According to LPD, a passerby reported hearing glass breaking at the 702 W. O Street location. When officers arrived, they found that 22-year-old Jesan Edmiston had broken into the business and was collecting keys to the vehicles outside.

Officers formed a perimeter around the business. Edmiston attempted to flee on foot, but was caught without further issue.

LPD later found out that Edmiston was responsible for the prior burglary at the location, including the theft of two vehicles from the auto center.

Edmiston was arrested on two accounts of burglary and obstruction of a police officer.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash near S. 27th and Highway 2
1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood
On his last days on Earth, Dr. Joel Gajardo got to stand by his daughter's side as she got...
Lincoln father walks his daughter down the aisle during impromptu wedding at Bryan East Hospital
A train derailed just south of Saltillo Road along 148th Street near Bennet on Friday.
UPDATE: BNSF Railway comments on train derailment near Bennet
NCAA Committee declares Saturday CWS game a no-contest

Latest News

Nebraska high court lets abused Guatemalan mother keep kids
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's...
101-year-old Louisiana veteran receives Purple Heart
Sound: Spencer Schwellenbach accepts Olerude award
Sound: Spencer Schwellenbach accepts Olerude award
When you mix exotic animals, live music and craft beer together, you get Brews at the Zoo at...
Saturday’s Brews at the Zoo sells out at Lincoln Children’s Zoo