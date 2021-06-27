Lincoln Pius X Golf features mother-son duo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Stephanie Kolbas has been leading the Lincoln Pius X golf programs since 1997. She’s both the boys and girls head coach. It’s not common for women to be coaching boys teams, but the Kolbas’ are celebrating this unique opportunity.

“Its been an amazing journey,” said Stephanie Kolbas. “It’s had a lot of ups and downs and being a mom and coach is probably more stressful than people realize.”

“I don’t think there’s any better coach then you can have besides your mom,” said Jason Kolbas, a recent Pius graduate. “She knows you best.”

Coach Kolbas is also a former Husker golfer. She home schooled her kids, but Jason wanted to go to Pius and play golf. Not many women coach boys teams, and the Bolts don’t really care.

“A lot of them like talking with her,” said Jason Kolbas. “She’s very knowledgeable. She knows the game really well.. more then a lot of people that I know. She pushes us really hard and expects a lot.”

Jason won districts his freshman year and finish second at state. This year he graduated ending the Pius mother-son run.

“‘Having a senior year with him was something to cherish, said Stephanie Kolbas. ”He had a phenomenal season.. it was awesome to watch as a coach and as his mom (I’m) super proud.”

“I’m really grateful to have her helping me over the last four years to be a better golfer,” said Jason Kolbas. “It’s been amazing.”

The golfing never stops in the Kolbas family. Jason is competing at Iowa Western in College, and the family is heading to Iowa tomorrow for a golf tournament.

Stephanie is also coaching her daughter, Nicole, on the Pius girls team.

