Monday Forecast: Rainy days and Mondays...

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper-level trough will keep rain chances in the forecast early in the week...

Damp and somewhat dreary conditions are anticipated as we begin a new work week. An upper-level trough of low pressure will keep the air mass over the region rather “static” for the next couple of days...and that means a chance for periodic showers-and-thunderstorms through the day on Tuesday with temperatures a bit below average.

Precipitation “chances” will get smaller by the middle-and-end of the week...but never quite drop to zero. At this point...we will also choose to keep low-end chances for showers and thunderstorms into the holiday weekend...but it certainly looks like the “majority” of the coverage area will be dry for the “majority” of the time during the period Thursday-thru-Sunday. If current model trends continue...we may even drop the very small precipitation possibilities for the holiday weekend entirely...so stay tuned.

Another positive weather note...although “isolated” strong-to-severe thunderstorms will be possible at times...no WIDESPREAD severe weather events are expected as we look to the week ahead...but remember...we ARE heading into the “hottest” time of the year historically...and heat and humidity can be powerful forces so we will need to keep an eye on that over the next several days because of all the outdoor plans that go with the Independence Day holiday.

High temperatures will begin the week in the mid 70s-to-mid 80s statewide...warming into the mid-to-upper 80s later in the week and into the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.