Advertisement

Nebraska high court lets abused Guatemalan mother keep kids

(WTOC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska Supreme Court has ruled that a Guatemalan mother who fled her home country and Nebraska to escape abusive men can keep her children.

The Omaha-Journal World reports the court on Friday ruled unanimously for the mother, known as Juana L. She became pregnant with her first child at age 12. The father abandoned her. She later was raped and became pregnant again.

She eventually fled to Nebraska but left for Minnesota to escape an abusive boyfriend, who fathered her third child. She was jailed for using fake identification to work. The court says she’s still a fit mother.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An expanded traffic crash occurred near S. 27th Street and Highway 2 on Saturday at around...
UPDATE: LPD responds to crash near S. 27th and Highway 2
1 dead in I-80 crash that happened Saturday afternoon outside of Greenwood.
One dead after I-80 crash near Greenwood
On his last days on Earth, Dr. Joel Gajardo got to stand by his daughter's side as she got...
Lincoln father walks his daughter down the aisle during impromptu wedding at Bryan East Hospital
A train derailed just south of Saltillo Road along 148th Street near Bennet on Friday.
UPDATE: BNSF Railway comments on train derailment near Bennet
NCAA Committee declares Saturday CWS game a no-contest

Latest News

Burglar arrested at west Lincoln auto center
World War II veteran Johnnie Jones received the Purple Heart Saturday, June 26, at Louisiana's...
101-year-old Louisiana veteran receives Purple Heart
Sound: Spencer Schwellenbach accepts Olerude award
Sound: Spencer Schwellenbach accepts Olerude award
When you mix exotic animals, live music and craft beer together, you get Brews at the Zoo at...
Saturday’s Brews at the Zoo sells out at Lincoln Children’s Zoo