Nebraska man convicted of 13 charges related to sexual abuse

A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges,
A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges, including sexual assault of a child, human sex trafficking of a minor, making a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, child abuse and enticement by electronic device.(News Channel Nebraska)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BEAVER CITY, Neb. (AP) — A south-central Nebraska man has been convicted on 13 counts related to the sexual abuse of a 15-year-old girl.

A Furnas County jury convicted William Quinn, 57, of Oxford Friday on a long list of charges, including sexual assault of a child, human sex trafficking of a minor, making a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, child abuse and enticement by electronic device.

Prosecutors said the abuse took place over a seven-month period between June 2019 and January 2020. Quinn has been in custody since Jan. 19, 2020. He is set to be sentenced on Sept. 15, and he could face more than five terms of life in prison.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

